'AITA for taking back my engagement ring?' 'My fiancé lied to me.'

On top of that, he’d told me months ago that he was working on improving his credit score so we’d be in a good place financially after the wedding. Turns out, that wasn’t true either. He hadn’t done anything to improve it, and I found out his credit score is worse than he led me to believe.

I confronted him, and he apologized, but it felt like he was just sorry he got caught. He kept saying he didn’t want to worry me with financial stuff, but I feel like trust is such a huge part of marriage. If he’s willing to lie about money, what else might he lie about?