'AITA for taking back my dad and stepmother's wedding invite after they refused to drop the topic of parent/kid dances?'

I told her this was not a moment Nella or I wanted to have at our wedding. My stepmother asked why an exception couldn't be made. She said Nella and her father don't need to have a Father/Daughter dance but we could still have a Mother/Son dance.

I told her it would not be a Mother/Son dance. If it happened it would be a Stepmother/Stepson dance. Her face as I said this was showing how much it hurt her to hear.

This was not the first time me using the step has hurt her. She never saw me as her son not her stepson. But I always saw her as my stepmother and never my mom. She brought it up to me again a couple of times on her own.