'AITA for taking bets on how long my cousin's second marriage will last at her wedding reception?'

My cousin just got married for the second time. her first marriage ended in a messy divorce after like a year and a half. she’s kind of notorious in our family for rushing into things, and this new guy has only been around for a few months before they tied the knot.
At the wedding reception, a few of us cousins were talking about how quickly everything happened again, and I kinda jokingly said, “how long do you think this one will last?” it got a few laughs, and before I knew it, people started throwing out guesses—six months, a year, two years, etc.
It was all lighthearted at first, so I made it into an actual game, wrote down everyone’s bets, and we all tossed some money into a pot. Everything was fine until one of my cousin’s friends overheard what we were doing and told her about it.
She freaked out, left her own reception early, and now the whole family’s mad at me. they’re saying it was disrespectful and that I ruined her day. But honestly, I didn’t mean for it to go that far. We were just joking around and didn’t think it would blow up like this. I feel bad, but at the same time, she does have a history of rushing into things. AITA?
DirectConversation48 said:
Yeah, taking bets on someone’s relationship is disrespectful any time. At their wedding is just ridiculous…of course YTA and owe your cousin a sincere apology.
eternalsunshine-65 said:
YTA and the fact you need clarifying on this, you’re dumb as rocks as well. Why are you hiding your age?
Impressive_Shine_156 said:
YTA. No matter what, one should not say any bad disrespectful thing in a wedding even as a joke. And you took it far by betting on it.
Rebel_Jane said:
YTA. Weddings are supposed to be joyous occasions, and your actions cast a shadow of negativity and doubt over her special day.
Horror_Proof_ish said:
YTA you made a joke, you then started taking bets, you decided to put money on it, you did fully intend for it to go that far. Learn when enough is enough.
AnxietyQueeeeen said:
YTA - so is her friend, she could have waited for a later time.