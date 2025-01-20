'AITA for taking a DNA test against my family's wishes in order to claim my inheritance?'

My grandfather didn't know for the longest time until he caught my grandmother in another affair and found an old letter her first lover sent that she kept. He was furious and filed for divorce and used every legal although not very ethical trick in the book to hoard as much of the assets and resources as he could.

The will stated that before each child could claim their share of the inheritance they would have to take a DNA test to prove that they were his biological child. To any child that refused the test or they were proven not to be biologically related to my grandfather, then they would just be given $5,000 while the rest would be allocated to the children who were proven to be his biological child.