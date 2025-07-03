'AITA for taking a job with my dad's biggest client meaning he won’t get anymore work with them?' UPDATED

My dad has a business that me and my brother work for. My dad wants to leave the family business entirely to my older brother. He says it makes the most sense because my older brother is his oldest child and has been in this business the longest.

He has a business degree, and knows much more about the business side of this work.

While I do the physical aspect of the job very well I was a bit impulsive when I was younger, so he doesn’t think it would be a good idea for me to be in charge.