'AITA for taking a job that’s twice the amount I’ve ever made?' 'I'm choosing money over her.'

'AITA for taking a job that’s twice the amount I’ve ever made and would solve my financial problems?'

Got offered a job for $60k+ a year. Only problem is I’d have to work weekends. My gf works M-F and has weekends off. Her one requirement is that I also don’t work weekends. It has made my job search significantly more difficult and I said screw it and went to an interview anyways. They offered me the job and I want to take it but now she is freaking out.

I’ve been in a financial hole for years now and this job would help bring me out of it. I’ve been depressed for years due to finances. This would be life changing for me. We have lived together for 8 years and she said we are done if I accept this job.