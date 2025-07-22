'AITA for taking a job that’s twice the amount I’ve ever made?' 'I'm choosing money over her.'

Got offered a job for $60k+ a year. Only problem is I’d have to work weekends. My gf works M-F and has weekends off. Her one requirement is that I also don’t work weekends. It has made my job search significantly more difficult and I said screw it and went to an interview anyways. They offered me the job and I want to take it but now she is freaking out.
I’ve been in a financial hole for years now and this job would help bring me out of it. I’ve been depressed for years due to finances. This would be life changing for me. We have lived together for 8 years and she said we are done if I accept this job.
She’d rather have me make $40k a year for now if it means I get weekends off for us to spend together. This job also has full benefits which I have never had. I need health and dental, etc. Would I be the ahole to accept the job? She keeps saying I’m being unreasonable and choosing money over her.
Bluebells7788 said:
"I’ve been in a financial hole for years now and this job would help bring me out of it." ^^ You don't have the luxury of passing up this job.
tictactoss said:
NTA. Partners are there to lift you up, not hold you down...she *should* be delighted for you. After 8 years if her reaction to something this life changing in the most positive way is "I'll break up with you"...then let her. Or better yet, do it for her.
GermantownTiger said:
Here's my dad advice: Take the job...get a new girlfriend. Looks like she doesn't realize you could still see each other M-F in the evenings while also Sat and Sun in the evenings, too. (assuming it's not a night job). She also doesn't understand that a financially secure/less stressed YOU is actually better for HER in the longrun. She's a knucklehead. Godspeed to you.
TightLab100 said:
NTA financial security is a NEED, not a WANT. Her saying you can't work weekends is a want and is unreasonably selfish on her part. Take the job. It will give you more security, full benefits, and help you get out of the rut she's kept you in for so many years. If this is a relationship breaker, then let the relationship go. You deserve better.
SlinkyMalinky20 said:
NTA, she’s not the one for you. This job sounds fantastic - congratulations!! Enjoy the financial peace and benefits. It will make your life so much more enjoyable.
Visual_Revenue6554 said:
NTA. It's a ridiculous deal breaker. You don't mention your ages, but be assured no job (not hers, not yours) is guaranteed forever. So no schedule is set in stone either. Health benefits and financial security are huge factors in life.
Okay after all these comments of her being the ahole I’m starting to feel bad now. She’s always made more money than me and has supported me financially at times more than I’d like to admit. I’v always been less financially stable than her and recently we bought a house because she didn’t want to keep living in an apartment and to have nicer things in life.
It’s became harder now that we live in a house, she pays most often the mortgage but I pay the Electric, water, internet, etc. Do all the cleaning, housework, yard, fixing up the house, etc. Now we are both struggling but I just need a better job to help out more.
Obvi she doesn’t want me having this job because the weekend thing and she’s said I could just find a different job that I can make more $$ working M-F, like going into a trade etc. The job I was offered was a Restaurant Manager for a popular franchise which suits me since I’ve managed restaurants in the past. We are 26f and 28m.