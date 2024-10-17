'AITA for taking my kids back home with me?' 'My parents violated the one simple rule I gave them.'

Me: "Why did you invite them?" Mom: "Well they're family?" Me: "They're your family. Angela and Julianne, we're going home."

The girls hadn't unpacked their things yet so they go and get them, I grab my belongings and start making my way out. With my mom, break down and begging me not to go. Trying to guilt trip me, "Really, you actually meant it?" "I can't believe you."

Meanwhile my aunt and her family default start making judgmental comments saying that I'm ungrateful, blah, blah if you've dealt with abusive people, you know they're not particularly original and always default to victimization.