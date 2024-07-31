'AITA for taking the money from selling my grandparents’ home and not sharing with my cousins?'

That house can go up to 3.7 million now after numerous renovations funded by my mom and dad. The cousins got a whiff of this and started hounding via call and texts to my mom about how it isn’t fair that they weren’t in the discussion to sell the house.

And that their mom and sibling have to find someplace else to live, to which my mom suggested them to live with the oldest since she just bought a 4 bedroom home.

My mom initially, out of the goodness of her heart wanted to give them a cut but because they were being rude and causing problems, she wants to take the whole profit and put it in my brother’s and I’s trust funds.