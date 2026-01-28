"AITA for taking my son out of dance class?"

When our son was a toddler he and my wife did a mommy & me tap dancing class, and it was awesome. We still have the videos. She used to dance, and she wanted him to keep up with it, and he did for a while.

As he has gotten older he's developed other hobbies, and school takes up more of his time. He also rarely does performances, because they usually conflict with our schedule. He mostly just does the classes.

He's about to turn twelve, and he told us he feels overbooked with everything. At the same time, his teacher reached out to us about finding a way to have him at more performances, because it would be nice to have a boy doing the boy parts of some of the dances.