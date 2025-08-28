'AITA after taking my vehicle back from my ex-wife while she was away?' UPDATED

Edit 2: I should add for context that I'm currently giving her $7300/m combined child and spousal support under an interim court order, and prior to her getting that I was voluntarily providing almost $5k/m. Since that court order was issued, I have been moved within my company and no longer get overtime, and my bonuses, while significant in the past, are speculative in nature based on share price.

My net pay is about $9200/m and I've been ordered to cover all expenses related to the formerly matrimonial home that I'm living in (finally!) after she eventually moved out and into her boyfriends house with him, that she "rents" from him.

Meanwhile, she makes almost $90k/yr, and he makes about $160k/yr too.