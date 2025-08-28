'AITA for taking my wedding coordinator to court after she 'ruined' my wedding day?'

Here I go with my own wedding drama. I (A female in my late 20s🤣) got married recently. Like. Last month recently. This year was supposed to be the happiest of my life, but it started with heartbreak. My grandfather passed away in March. He was supposed to walk me down the aisle.
Planning a funeral and a wedding in the same year nearly broke me, but I held onto the idea that I could still honour him on my wedding day. I had a portrait of him, a pendant to attach to my bouquet, and even a video message he had recorded for me before he died. Those details were what carried me through the grief.
That’s why I hired a wedding coordinator. I thought her role was to protect me from stress and make sure all the little things especially the ones that mattered most were handled. Instead, she failed me at every turn.
On the morning of my wedding, she wasn’t there when I was getting ready. No check-ins with my makeup artist, no reassurance. The first time I even saw her was when I arrived at the church. My grandfather’s portrait, which I had asked to be placed by the seating, was left in the foyer where hardly anyone noticed it.
My bouquet was handed to me only minutes before I walked down the aisle, which meant I never got to attach the pendant with his picture. Instead of supporting me in those moments, she actually came to my car to ask me about centerpieces — when I should have been taking a deep breath and preparing to walk down the aisle.
After the ceremony, she left right away for the reception. Because of that, no one organized family photos. People wandered off, and those once-in-a-lifetime group pictures are gone forever.
But the hardest part came at the reception. My grandfather’s video message was supposed to play while I danced with my grandmother. This was the moment I had been holding onto for months — hearing his voice, having him there with us in some way. Instead, the audio never worked. I didn’t hear a single word. My guests didn’t hear a single word.
And the projector was set up in such a way that it blocked us from view. I was completely unaware in the moment, dancing in silence, believing everyone was sharing the experience with me.
The next day, I finally watched the video privately. His words were beautiful, but hearing them alone instead of in that moment shattered me. It felt stolen from me. And the coordinator did nothing — no fix, no attempt to replay it, no correction at all.
What was supposed to be the most meaningful parts of my wedding were mishandled and lost forever. I can’t redo my grandfather’s tributes. I can’t retake family photos. I can’t walk down the aisle with his pendant on my bouquet. These are memories I’ll never get back.
That’s why I’ve decided to take her to court. Part of me wonders if I’m being too harsh, because weddings are stressful and things go wrong. But another part of me knows this wasn’t about small mistakes — it was about trust, and about someone I hired to protect the most important day of my life who grossly mishandled it. So, AITA for taking my wedding coordinator to court?
United-Platypus-602 said:
That depends on your contract. If the things you listed that weren't done were in your contract then legally you have some footing to get your money back. But if they weren't specifically listed then you have a problem pursuing this legally as you won't be able to show loss or damages.
I would however leave reviews, you can leave reviews on her personal pages, wedding expo sites, etc. Sorry that happened to you! But I would hate to see you waste time and money in court if that cards are stacked against you. Check your contract and see what's listed that she didn't do and you can go from there.
OP responded:
Hi! My Videographer/Photographer, her and myself had a prior meeting confirming everything I have listed above. For legal matters I cannot post screenshots, basically my vendors have provided their feedback and had confirmed with me that they remember on our meeting that everything I had asked specifically were discussed during and she agreed to all of them confirming of full understanding.
I forgot to mention that she bothered me ALL day despite being told by my point person to go to her for any problems etc. She did not listen. Throughout the day I was basically dealing with things she was hired for. Her contract states vendor coordination, photography shot list etc.
Klutzy-Contest-1640 said:
NTA Firstly, congratulations on your wedding. Secondly, I’m so sorry for your loss. Regarding this question: you hired a wedding coordinator to do a job and she didn’t deliver so you did not get the service you paid for. Finally, go live your best life knowing that your grandfather loved you and would be proud of you.
camlaw63 said:
Your photographer is responsible for getting all the photos you wanted, did you give them a list of the what you wanted? You should have given the pendant to the florist to attach to your bouquet.
You can’t blame the wedding coordinator for poor audio, that’s on the venue or DJ. Lawyer here, if you sue her you won’t win. You may have had some disappointments, but you wedding was not ruined
DanaMarie75038 said:
If this is part of her job and there’s written proof or you have witnesses, you may have a case
OP responded:
I do, plenty of emails, txt messages, vendor feedbacks and witnesses to confirm the things I had specifically instructed.
Technical_Excuse4464 said:
My husband is an attorney and he always says “Judges rule on law, not emotions no matter what they think privately."
OP responded:
Yep. Except I’ve documentation backing my claims.
Original_Thanks_9435 said:
I’m sorry but it’s sounds like you were expecting quite a bit. Why didn’t you take 10 seconds to attach the photo to your bouquet, I mean really? Also, the video message may have been a technical reason for it happening. As far as the portrait, maybe a family member should have ensured it was where it should be. Doesn’t sound like the wedding planner was at fault here.
And OP responded:
She didn’t hand me my bouquet until 2 minutes before I walked down the aisle. My photographers couldn’t even get a shot for how quick it went. I was walking out the car. She hands me the bouquet. I walk a minute later. 2 minutes in total.
The reason the bouquet was given late is that she handed the flowers meant for myself and bridal party to someone and sent them to the hotel without checking where I was etc. Making us 30 minutes late starting the ceremony.
She was hired to DO those things????? I paid extra MONEY so its for sure its handled under her care. This is what I invested in so my family can be in the moment with US.
When you pay a good amount of money obviously you expect “a bit."