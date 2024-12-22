'AITA for taking my niece and nephew to a hockey game instead of their mother's wedding?'

In fact when my nephew was first born we told her that if they ever divorced that we had no problems taking her and the kid in and kicking my brother out. He was the oldest and never got along with my dad as they were too similar in personalities. (Our father passed 17 years ago before they could bury the hatchet).

So Sil seeing or dating someone, not a problem for me. However she moved this guy into her home within a week of meeting. And were engaged by Fall. These two are like fire and gasoline and create an absolute dumpster fire of a stable environment.

He has yelled at both my niece and nephew to the point my niece didn't feel safe and we had to move her from her home to live with me and my mother the next city over.

I had to stop allowing my niece to stay overnights as their drinking and fighting and chaos was leading my niece to self harm. Luckily my nephew moved away to college. They had a blow up the week of thanksgiving because the fiance has told my niece that her mom would choose him over my nephew.