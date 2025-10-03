'AITA for threatening to leave my husband for shutting down my complaints about my BIL?'

I’m quietly making arrangements to go stay with a close friend for a while, because I can’t keep living like this. But I haven’t told my husband yet—I just need space to think. Of course, word has gotten around his side of the family.

His mom and one of his brothers (not the creepy one) have been calling and texting, saying I’m “overreacting,” “dramatic,” and “trying to break up a family.” My MIL actually told me I’m “jealous” of the bond between brothers. The only people who seem to understand me at all are my two SILs, who both said BIL has always been “off” but no one in the family wants to admit it.