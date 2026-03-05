'AITA for taking off my ring after my husband banned me from talking about his family?'

I’ve been trying to handle this delicately because I didn’t want to start a war between my husband and his brother, especially since he just lost his job. I thought maybe it was just me overthinking at first. But after months of this, I finally sat my husband down and explained what was going on.

Instead of listening or even asking me for examples, he cut me off and told me that if I “wanted this marriage to work, I cannot talk badly about his family.” I just sat there shocked. I asked if he was seriously telling me I couldn’t even raise concerns about someone living in our house, and he doubled down. He said, “That’s my brother. If you love me, you won’t make me choose.”