'AITA for taking the only two seat table in the restaurant all to myself?' UPDATED

I didn’t say anything and just enjoyed my food. When I finished the woman grabbed her purse like she was going to dash to my table before someone else came in, only for the waiter to bring out my soup. I took my time eating the soup as the waiter again asked the couple if they’re ready to order. The woman said they’re still deciding and needed water refills.

Then my entrée came out. As soon as they saw it the woman said, “are you f***ing kidding me!” The food was amazing and even though I knew they were waiting for my table I took my time appreciating my meal.