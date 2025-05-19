'AITA for taking a parking spot that a group tried to 'save' on foot? They said I disrespected a grandma.''

This happened today at Balboa Park in San Diego. I’d been circling for a parking spot for 20 minutes when I finally saw one open up. I was coming from the opposite direction, turning left into it. On the other side, another car had already passed the spot and had about 10 cars behind them, making it nearly impossible for them to reverse in without backing up into traffic.
As that car passed, a group of people—including a teenager and an elderly woman—got out and tried to claim the spot on foot. They even walked up to the car that was leaving and asked if they could take it, which...doesn’t mean anything. Parking isn’t a game of calling dibs. I was already turning in when this happened.
While I’m halfway in the spot, the teenager starts yelling at me, saying stuff like, “You’re a grown man acting like a cry baby.” I calmly told him they were pedestrians, they were past the spot, and I had every right to take it. Their driver eventually gave up, circled the lot, found another space, then walked over and knocked on my window to call me a “piece of shit” for not giving it up.
Meanwhile, the group was recording me like I was the bad guy. The elderly woman told me I was a bad person for making her walk farther to the building they were trying to reach. I replied that it’s not my fault their driver didn’t drop her off at the door first—which would’ve been the logical thing to do.
Eventually they left (with more name-calling—“hope you’re happy, cry baby”), and I went on with my day. Later, I told my family what happened, and to my surprise, they said I was in the wrong. Their reasoning: because I’m in the military, I should’ve done “the honorable thing” and given up the spot to respect the grandma.
I told them it’s not about disrespect, it’s about basic fairness. I was the only one actually in a car and ready to park. I waited 20 minutes and followed the rules. Being elderly doesn’t give someone the right to send others to block spots illegally. So now I’m wondering…AITA for standing my ground, or was I being selfish?
Vissersixxx wrote:
Your family are being pretty silly about this. Their idea that the military is loaded with super honorable, always polite people is f#$king hilarious lmao.
OP responded:
Thank you! I was like, first off I wasn't in uniform, not like that would've changed my actions any. Honorable or not that spot was mine!
Equivalent-Dig-7204 wrote:
In California it is illegal for a person to stand in a parking space to “reserve” it so NTA.
OP responded:
I don't think it's legal anywhere lol.
YOMAMAULGY wrote:
Next you can call the cops and have them deal with it.
OP responded:
Lmao they were already on the phone with security saying I was stealing their spot, I just let them because I knew that security would side with me. They ended up leaving and telling security never mind.
Extension-Milk8029 wrote:
NTA. There is a free trolley type thing that goes around multiple (further, usually relatively empty) parking lots throughout the park and drops you off at the top over on El Prado. There is a LOT less walking involved with that option. They could have done that rather than pitch a hissy fit over a parking spot.
lktn65 wrote:
NTA. I was once trying to park in a handicap space at the mall. I accidentally turned into the row from the wrong direction, but there was an empty handicapped spot right in front of me, so I just pulled in.
For the record, I'm disabled, have a handicap parking placard, and use a cane or walker depending on how far I have to walk. A lady coming from the other direction (granted, it was the correct direction) jumped out of her car and cussed me for taking the spot and turning in from the wrong direction.
I just ignored her and started into the mall, and she pulled into a space across from me. However, I did happen to notice that she had parked in a handicapped spot, and she didn't have a handicap placard, sticker, or license plate on her car.
I probably shouldn't have been so petty because I was technically wrong in how I got the space, but I reported her to the security guard in the mall. As I was leaving, there was an officer writing a ticket and placing it on her car. OP, you were totally right for standing your ground. Pedestrians can't "save" parking spots. Period.
Expensive_Structure2 wrote:
NTA. Happened to me recently too. Lady standing in a spot in a busy parking lot waiting for a vehicle to come, which was not even there. I pulled in and she, with a small child, said, that's our spot! I nicely said, no, it's not when you don't have a vehicle.
They are the AH, but still sucks. Shook me up at the time to have to confront someone especially in front of my own kid. People suck. Balboa Park is a parking nightmare. Being in the service doesn't mean people get to treat you like s#$t.
SumDizzle wrote:
My Uncle Al once told me "It's really easy to tip well when it's someone else's money." I suggested that the admittedly bad, but very attractive waitress deserved more than 20% when I was a horny kid. I mean, wtf did I think was going to happen anyway?
My point is, it's easy to be generous with other people's time and resources. NTA. You're the one who got there first, and that other family is just shameless. You're the one who waited almost a half hour in your car looking for a spot, and I'd wager to guess that their attitude about giving it up for the sweet old lady would change had they been in the car with you.