'AITA for taking a parking spot that a group tried to 'save' on foot? They said I disrespected a grandma.''

"AITA for taking a parking spot that a group tried to 'save' on foot—even after they called me a cry baby and said I disrespected a grandma?"

This happened today at Balboa Park in San Diego. I’d been circling for a parking spot for 20 minutes when I finally saw one open up. I was coming from the opposite direction, turning left into it. On the other side, another car had already passed the spot and had about 10 cars behind them, making it nearly impossible for them to reverse in without backing up into traffic.

As that car passed, a group of people—including a teenager and an elderly woman—got out and tried to claim the spot on foot. They even walked up to the car that was leaving and asked if they could take it, which...doesn’t mean anything. Parking isn’t a game of calling dibs. I was already turning in when this happened.