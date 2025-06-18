'AITA for taking unnecessary money out of my daughter's pocket? She was rude to her stepbrother.'

I've told her to stop, but Sasha hasn't been taking it seriously, imo, saying that most of Mark's stuff is easy to replace. The big problem happened when Mark accidentally left his headphones in his room, and Emily accidentally snapped them. Mark found out when he came home from school and flipped.

He shouted at her, saying she was 'spoilt without anything to back it up', loud enough that my wife and I heard it from the other room. Sasha wanted me to calm things down, which I did- but I also told Emily she’s replacing them. Thing is, Mark’s dad offered have someone get him a new pair immediately, and that it wasn't a problem. I said Emily would pay him back, and I'm sticking with it.