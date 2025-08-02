'AITA for taking walks on my lunch break?'

A few years ago I started a job that was more office based than previous jobs. Because of that, I was moving less and gaining some weight and I am very out of shape. I’m not overweight, but I’m carrying a little more fat than I’m used to and I can tell my cardio ability has gone down.
I get a one hour paid lunch per day. A lot of my coworkers eat at their desk and do a little work, like maybe answering an email. But mostly eating. I personally go to my car to eat and then do laps around the parking garage before I go back in. I am never gone for more than an hour, I am back on time.
Recently I did my normal routine. I grabbed my lunch, went to my car and ate it, then I started on my walk. I happened to run into a coworker during my walk. He was out there because he forgot needed something from his car. He stopped me and asked what I was doing. I told him I ate my lunch and now I am taking a walk before my lunch break is over.
He didn’t like that answer and said our lunch break is for eating, not walking, and that when I am done eating, I should go back to work. I told him we are given an hour for lunch, I want to use all of it in the best way I can.
I think he told other people because then, I’ve been receiving comments before I go on break that I didn’t receive before. I don’t think I was wrong. I’m entitled to my break.
All my work gets done on time, I take it at about the same time every day so it’s expected I won’t be available, and I maybe come back to a few non-urgent emails. I have my phone on me in case someone calls for an emergency, which has never happened.
I talked to my parents about it and they both said they work through lunch and I shouldn’t be out walking. But also they’re older and raised in a different time, so I don’t know if I should trust their judgement.
So AITA for taking a walk during my lunch break?
ETA: it’s paid. A lot of people think it’s unpaid. I am paid for it. I’m salary. My manager doesn’t have an issue but some people I work with do have an issue knowing I use part of it to walk.
Do you work with a bunch of servile nitwits? Are your parents both lackeys to the man?
Don't answer - these are rhetorical questions! NTA.
The willing corporate slaves trying to raise the next generation. Its wild.
NTA.
Last I checked, it's called lunch BREAK, not lunch work-more time.
NTA. Your co-worker is an ass. I don't care if you get an hour for lunch, or only 30 minutes, or if your lunch is paid or unpaid. Your lunch time is your lunch time. Period.
TA_time2walk (OP)
That is my theory. It’s my break whether it’s paid for not. I’ll spend it how I want.
NTA. People who work on their lunch breaks are class traitors. Unions fought hard for breaks. Use them however you want, it’s your time!
I’m older and ALWAYS walked on my lunch break. Fresh air and exercise meant I was more alert during the afternoon. Most days a coworker joined me. My spouse worked at multiple locations with a gym and shower. They would run on their break.
NTA, if the job says you get an hour, you get an hour. Keep yourself healthy. If somebody in administration comes down on you for it, look for another job.
I would go to HR. Your unpaid lunch break if yours to do with as you wish.
NTA.
Edit to add - their lack of boundaries around their work are not your issue. I’ve done far too much unpaid overtime over the years such as working through lunch, working after hours. I’m bet te r now at work/life boundaries and I’m so much better for it.
Bruh these are OLD PEOPLE. people are saying "breaks are for lunch, and you go back to work after". No. Take your break however you want, use up that full hour. If it comes an issue, you can find a HR documentation on your paid break, and forward that to whenever someone bothers you again.
NTA. Sounds like the haters need to take a walk themselves. Your “lunch break” is just that—a break. What if someone was fasting? Would they just be expected to work anyway because they can’t eat during work hours?
I walked 10,000 steps at my job today, I think it’s ok for you to do what you want with that hour. Lots of people and my work use their lunch for walking.
NTA lunch hour is a hour of time you don't get paid for. What you do in that hour is none of their concern. If you walked to a restaurant ate and walked back it would have the same effect. It's an hour you don't need to be at your desk.
TA_time2walk (OP)
I do get paid for it. But I am allowed to take it anywhere. And I don’t have to work through it.
I am a business owner. If one of my employees got hurt while working when off the clock, it would be a huge liability issue for me. You are doing your employer and their lawyers a solid when you follow the rules. Everyone who is working off of the clock, including your obnoxious coworker, is dead ass wrong. NTA.