"AITA for taking walks on my lunch break?"

A few years ago I started a job that was more office based than previous jobs. Because of that, I was moving less and gaining some weight and I am very out of shape. I’m not overweight, but I’m carrying a little more fat than I’m used to and I can tell my cardio ability has gone down.

I get a one hour paid lunch per day. A lot of my coworkers eat at their desk and do a little work, like maybe answering an email. But mostly eating. I personally go to my car to eat and then do laps around the parking garage before I go back in. I am never gone for more than an hour, I am back on time.