"AITA for taunting my ex's widow after she lost her court case for visitation with my son?"

The father of my son (4) left me for someone else when I (25f) was 6 months pregnant. Ex and this woman "Mavis" married when my son was 3 weeks old roughly. They demanded she come to his visits with our son and I refused.

My reason? They said he needed to get to know his mom as well as his dad and she was definitely his mom now. They were married and everything! And yeah that's how they argued it.

I never stopped him from seeing our son but I didn't allow her anywhere near my home and our son was 10 months old before ex could take him out for visitation. Then I could do nothing about her being there but at least she wasn't calling herself my son's mom in my home.