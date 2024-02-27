Teacher gives 4th grade student inappropriate 'compliment,' mom's enraged, dad thinks it's a 'joke.' AITA?

Pickabetterusename said:

NTA. There’s a difference between “as you grow older you’re going to find out more what makes you an individual and as a teacher it’s a source of pride to watch my students grow.” And “yer’ gonna fill out nicely” report it.

If he wants to escalate it report it to the police. It may just be a miswording and he doesn’t understand it can be taken in a different way but it’s your right and responsibility to report things that make you uncomfortable. Especially someone with such a big part in your child’s development. Tell your husband to grow up if he’s scared of confrontation. Imagine if it’s true and he hurts a girl later on down the line. I’d not be able to live with myself