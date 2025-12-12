"Teacher switches student's table without mother's permission. AITA?"

I am an elementary school teacher. One of my students, who we’ll call Carson, is 6. Recently, I noticed he was showing signs of being on the autism spectrum. Carson avoids eye contact, flaps his hands when anxious, gets overwhelmed in noisy situations.

However, what really stuck out to me was the trouble he has when it comes to my classroom’s fluorescent lighting. Some of the other kids have teased him because of these behaviors.

I brought this up during a parent-teacher conference with his mom. I explained that I thought Carson might need some accommodations to thrive, especially around sensory stuff. She got very defensive and insisted that Carson is “normal” and “not like Trevor,” his 9 year old brother who’s in a special program because he is nonverbal and has autism.