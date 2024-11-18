'AITA for teaching my daughter the importance of sleep?' 'She HATES bedtime.'

So I told her okay…she can stay up as long as she wants. Hell, if we go to bed, she can keep watching tv all night till the next morning. Her eyes glimmered and she did her little victory dance before sitting on the sofa and enjoying her little win. My wife protested saying that she’ll be too tired for school tomorrow and I said “that’s the point."

I went to bed and woke up at 7 am, sure enough my daughter slept on the sofa probably about 2 hours before I woke up. Understandably, getting her to wake up and get ready for school was a battle that neither of us enjoyed. I dropped her off at school and picked her up again after work, she was DONE with the day and slept in the car on the way home.