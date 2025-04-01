Team excludes their coworker from lunch because of her dietary restrictions. AITA? 'She could've joined us.'

I can't imagine how hurt she feels and likely no longer feels part of the team. Also, the BBQ restaurant may be a favorite but wasn't necessary. As a team leader its up to you to respect everyone and make a comfortable team environment.

My suggestion is that you speak to your entire team together. You need to take a hit here and admit that in trying to make sure she was comfortable you did just the opposite.

You likely have other people on your team now wondering when they will be the one slighted. Just tell them it was a mistake and ask them how you can do better to make sure the environment works for everyone.

firefly232 said: