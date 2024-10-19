'AITA for teasing my friend about not recognizing my kid, thus ruining her marriage and an unrelated engagement party?' + UPDATE

She INTENDED to have a huge scene with me, so that she could tell her estranged husband and friends - that I ambushed her because she broke off OUR AFFAIR. OUR AFFAIR. APPARENTLY WE HAD AN AFFAIR.

"Oh what affair is that?" you ask. I did too. apparently the story some people got was that she and I were having an affair, and it ended and I was stalking her. Her husband left her because he found out. So people more inclined to believe her just thought that was what happened and wanted nothing to do with me anymore.

so why did her husband ACTUALLY leave? well some of you called it. According to her, he was cheating on her a bunch and overall not a nice person. She never actually cheated on him, but used me to pretend that she did without my knowledge.