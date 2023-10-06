Tech employee refuses to marry retail worker without a prenup as a 'safety measure.' AITA? UPDATE.

Towards the end of our discussion I make a comment about prenups, something along the lines of “I think we should file for a prenup at the same time we’re filing for our license." As soon as I finished saying this, I could see my fiancée’s stomach drop, her entire demeanor changed and she held an expression somewhere between angry and hurt.

She explained that we didn’t need a prenup, and quote, “It’s just pointless." She expressed that she planned on staying married forever so a prenup wouldn’t matter anyway.

I said that having a prenup would just make me feel more comfortable and that it was just a precaution. She seemed visibly upset by this and countered with, “Do you not trust me."