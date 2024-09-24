Teen accidentally ruins a highly anticipated wedding with a 'compliment.' AITA?

There arose some conflicts and he called off the marriage. She may or may not have cheated on him, they didn't clarify anything. All my relatives are outraged after realizing that I was the main reason for this.

They told me that I should have shown something like this to proper adults instead of ruining a long awaited marriage. I tried telling them that I didn't expect it to turn out like this but they all keep on insulting me for being a family ruiner.

My uncle said that we should not try matchmaking in his case again and that he is not interested in anything anymore. My senseless action led to all this mess. I feel very guilty.

Edit 1: The picture was not taken long ago. It was clicked on Sep 10, at the birthday party of the said friend's sibling.

Edit 2: After taking inspiration from all the people that told me I am not at fault, I mustered up the courage to ask my cousin what exactly happened. The GF was indeed cheating. I confirmed it.