Teen accidentally ruins a highly anticipated wedding with a 'compliment.' AITA?

I (17F) have been staying at my uncle's house for a few weeks now. He is a handicapped man who lost both his legs to a car accident 5 years ago. Being a wheelchair user, he always believed that he would never get married or have a love life because of his age and physical limitations.
However, he is a very hilarious man with an entertaining personality and almost all our relatives love him and we all wanted him to find love. After a lot of match making he finally started dating a girl a year ago. They decided to get married on Sep 25th 2024.
A week ago I came across an Instagram post of my friend and in that pic I saw my uncle's gf chilling in the background. What I didn't notice was a guy standing next to her. She was wearing a beautiful dress, so I sent that pic to my uncle appreciating his girl's beauty. Turns out that the guy I ignored was her ex.
There arose some conflicts and he called off the marriage. She may or may not have cheated on him, they didn't clarify anything. All my relatives are outraged after realizing that I was the main reason for this.
They told me that I should have shown something like this to proper adults instead of ruining a long awaited marriage. I tried telling them that I didn't expect it to turn out like this but they all keep on insulting me for being a family ruiner.
My uncle said that we should not try matchmaking in his case again and that he is not interested in anything anymore. My senseless action led to all this mess. I feel very guilty.
Edit 1: The picture was not taken long ago. It was clicked on Sep 10, at the birthday party of the said friend's sibling.
Edit 2: After taking inspiration from all the people that told me I am not at fault, I mustered up the courage to ask my cousin what exactly happened. The GF was indeed cheating. I confirmed it.
Edit 3: Some people say this is AI & fake, I wish I could attach some proof but I am doomed if someone finds out here on reddit. It's literally public and I'm already on fire. I wish this was fake more than anyone.
I stated that my family loves my uncle, but hearing everyone's take on this, I am genuinely questioning it. I don't know much about the core family drama involved in this because they don't consider me an adult to share any of it.
They are inforcing the "Forgive and forget" culture. My grandmother is still trying to convince my uncle for a compromise. Apparantly I don't think she considers cheating as a problem? Don't question me. I am just as baffled as all of you!
Dashqu said:
Let's shoot the messenger! NTA.
Twinkle_Starss said:
NTA. You didn't ruin the marriage. It was a pre-existing issue that you unknowingly exposed.
forever_single_now said:
NTA If she was about to marry your uncle, there is no plausible reason for her to be with her ex without your uncle knowledge. So consider you made him a big favor to avoid him getting married to a woman that was already disrespecting him before marriage. Just imagine how much damage she would have caused in the long run. You helped him a lot and he will certainly get over it to find a worthy woman.
hserontheedge said:
"They told me that I should have shown something like this to proper adults instead of ruining a long awaited marriage." Shown what? a picture of your uncle's (ex) fiancée in a nice dress? This is not on you at all. This is entirely the fault of the ex who cheated. NTA.
9smalltowngirl said:
NTA. You didn’t ruin anything. Your family is screwed up thinking your uncle needs to settle for a cheater.
PhoenixMorgan2021 said:
NTA, how were you supposed to know this would be the result of you just being nice and giving a compliment? Not your fault, if she did something wrong it’s her fault if things go wrong. Not yours.
omrmajeed said:
NTA. You didnt do anything wrong. You have NO reason to feel guilty. I'm an adult, let me tell you, you relatives are acting like children. ONLY your uncle and his ex are to blame for this. No one else.