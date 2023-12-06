Teen asks a mom to leave 'The Nutcracker' when her kid was 'full on wailing.' AITA?

Anyways, the mom has a huge purse that is stuffed to the brim. I couldn’t tell when she sat down but as soon as the opening act came up she started pulling kids toys out and coloring pages.

They weren’t flashy or noisy, but the 3 or 4 year old boy didn’t seem interested and just kept (quietly) talking away. The mom kept trying to shush him, I wasn’t upset at this point because I how kids can be.

However, towards intermission the kid is getting restless and he starts fussing. not mad about it, kids are kids. Others are giving her looks but she’s desperately trying to distract him. The dad is trying to help as well but it didn’t look like much was helping.