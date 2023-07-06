Teen makes cousin cry; mom says it's 'common sense' to let kids win, teen disagrees.

The insatiable drive to win has defined the careers of many people. Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, and older siblings beating their younger siblings to show superiority are just a few examples of perpetual winners driven by glory.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A*#hole Subreddit, one teen teaches his cousins a lesson in losing gracefully.

He writes:

I (17m) was recently over at my aunt and uncle's house. They have two kids, my little cousins Willow (9) and Miles (6). My aunt recently bought a switch for the cousins, and they've been getting obsessed with Mario Kart.

Almost immediately, the cousins challenged me, my parents, and my sister to a race. I had to help my uncle with his car (I work part-time at an auto shop and have promised to look at it) but said I would return to the race once I was finished.