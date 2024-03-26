'My nephew threw my birthday cake on the floor now my parents are mad at me, AITA?'

AITA for blaming my parents for my nephew ruining my birthday party?

Awkward_Bag_1250 writes:

I (15M) turned 15 last Thursday and had my party that Friday. Everything was going well until my nephew (5M) arrived. I didn't even want him to come because he's not well-behaved at all, but they told me that they didn't want him to feel excluded since everyone else was invited, and they said they'd make sure my brother watched him better.

I told my dad that I didn't want him to come because I didn't want him to throw a fit all night, but they assured me that he wouldn't and that I shouldn't be dramatic. They said they didn't want their grandchild to be upset because he wouldn't be there, and if something did go wrong, they'd take responsibility for it.