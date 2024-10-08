Teenage boy tells mom; 'When you FORCE my twin sister's dad to include me, you're being SELFISH.' AITA?

So mom told him he had to include me and he was like nope, no way. It ended up in court with mom wanting to take away his parenting time.

The judge ended up saying he didn't have to take me for his custody time but he had to include me in any big days out with my sister or for family holidays if she went along. He tried to get my mom to drop it but she refused.

So ever since I about 5 or 6 he has been forced to include me in his life sometimes and the lives of his family members. None of them want me there. I know they see me as this huge burden.