Teen bride bans SIL's kids from wedding, 'they RUINED my engagement party.' AITA?

TheInternetSleuth04 said:

NTA, If your soon-to-be SIL can't keep her kids under control after you made it clear it was child-free and she ignored it. I would tell her that due to her disregard for your wishes at your engagement party, it's either she shows up without the kids or she can't come to the wedding. Sincerely someone who had something similar happen at my wedding last year.

Difficult_Mood_3225 said:

Please postpone and live a little. Especially given how spineless your fiance is being. NTA except to yourself if you marry this man now.

Altruistic-Bunny said: