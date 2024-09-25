Teen calls out 'brat' stepsister for temper tantrum at Applebee's, 'the poor waitress was standing there.' AITA?

My parents say to just let her ride it out and ignore it, but it's so EMBARRASSING to be seen with this 17-year-old girl who is crying and yelling just because we can't afford to go to Starbucks, or whatever it is she wants in that current moment.

The situation: We went to Applebee's the other day because my parents took us to a local fair and they didn't want to spend a bunch of money on fair food (and anyone who has ever been to a fair knows how ridiculously expensive it is).

We were already teetering on the edge to a meltdown with her, because of course she didn't want to go to Applebee's, but Janet calmed her down and told her she could get whatever she wanted, within reason.