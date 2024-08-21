Teen with cerebral palsy gets kicked out of sister's wedding, my 'ugly crutches' were in the photos. AITA?

I (15M) am a middle child of 7 sisters. Yesterday my eldest sister, Sophia (22F) got married to her fiancé and I was very excited. I’m very close with Sophia and I like her husband. I have mild cerebral palsy, this means I often use a cane/crutches to walk, mainly for balance.
Sophia had asked me to make my cane more presentable for a wedding. (The theme was black/white) which I totally understand (my normal one is covered in stickers). I obviously get that it wasn’t exactly formal so I wrapped it in black tape, which my sister was happy with.
Come day of her wedding and I was just having a very “off” day, my legs hurt and my balance was way off. Although I planned on using my black cane I ended up having to use my crutches which are blue. I figured it would be fine (because who would care anyways?)
I didn’t actually get to greet my sister until it was the reception. She seemed awfully offended that I was using my blue crutches and asked if I could just stay seated and not have the crutches out to not “ruin the color scheme.” I was frustrated but I just did it because it’s my sister and she’s right, they stood out a lot.
Come time for pictures and I was heavily relying on my crutches for balance that day. My sister complained to our mum in a cranky voice “Boris (me) is ruining the pictures." I told her to suck it up.
Then she begged our mum to tell me to not be in the FAMILY PHOTOS. I was sure that my mum would notice how ridiculous that is but my mum just sided with my sister and told me that I was technically ruining the theme.
My mum, Sophia and I all got into an argument, I couldn’t believe my sister was crying about something so stupid. My sister's makeup was ruined and now her pictures had “ugly blue crutches” in them.
Our mom told me to just leave and had the groom's brother drive me home. I wasn’t allowed to stay for food, or the cake cutting. My whole family is saying “it’s her special day” and how I ruined it by causing a fuss. I can’t possibly understand how this is reasonable. AITA?
For everyone saying this could easily be fixed with photoshop/chair, this escalated pretty quickly. It had already turned into one of those “sibling’ fights before anyone even was thinking of a solution. But thank you for everyone agreeing with me, I don’t feel so insane anymore.
I thought my crutches would bother Sophia I would have tapped them. This would have required me to tape them during the ceremony. I really, honestly, truly didn’t think she would care. So I didn’t bother.
Winternin said:
NTA. Your family sounds shallow af.
alv269 said:
NTA. Wtf is wrong with your family though? That is the most ridiculous thing ever. You did nothing wrong and your family are jerks.
HoshiJones said:
Weddings are supposed to be about celebrating love and commitment with family and friends. They are NOT supposed to be about aesthetics. Or treating family like accessories instead of loved ones. Your family are aholes.
They're supporting your ultra narcissistic, bridezilla of a twat sister. You shouldn't listen to them. Obviously you're NTA. I'm sorry your family is trash.
East_Platypus2490 said:
NTA your family sounds awful I certainly wouldn't be speaking to any of them if I was you.
Ruining_Ur_Synths said:
Your sister lost her mind. NTA.
TheOnlyMaddoks said:
NTA. I hate this “special day” bullsh%t and how shallow it makes people act towards family. Sorry you had to deal with that