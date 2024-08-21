Teen with cerebral palsy gets kicked out of sister's wedding, my 'ugly crutches' were in the photos. AITA?

I didn’t actually get to greet my sister until it was the reception. She seemed awfully offended that I was using my blue crutches and asked if I could just stay seated and not have the crutches out to not “ruin the color scheme.” I was frustrated but I just did it because it’s my sister and she’s right, they stood out a lot.

Come time for pictures and I was heavily relying on my crutches for balance that day. My sister complained to our mum in a cranky voice “Boris (me) is ruining the pictures." I told her to suck it up.