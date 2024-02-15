Teen confesses that he's 'unhappy' his mom got married, refuses to apologize. AITA?

I told her that I was unhappy and I tried to give it a chance. I told her that she never even consulted me or asked me how I would feel if we had to move. I told her that I have no privacy and that her husband's rules are too strict. I was happy that I able to finally talk with my mom about how I felt, but I felt bad because she started to cry.

She started apologizing to me and told me that she didn't intend on making me feel that way. After she said that we just kinda ate and drove home in silence. When we got home my mom must have talked to her husband about what I said because he came up to me and told me that what I said was unacceptable and I need to apologize to my mom.