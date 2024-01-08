Teen daughter purposefully exposes deathly allergic stepsister to nuts, dad won't divorce. AITA?

My stepdaughter is deathly allergic to nuts. Nuts are not allowed in the house but you are allowed to eat them in the garage and you have to scrub your hands before you come back in.

My wife, understandably, was furious when she saw it. She stormed into the girls' room, started screaming at my daughter, and told her to get the f--ck out of her house. I talked my wife into letting my daughter pack a bag and I arranged for my brother to pick her up.

My wife is adamant that my daughter is no longer allowed to step foot inside her house. We filed a police report and the plan is for her to stay in a group home or boarding school for the next couple years.