Teen daughter REFUSES to participate in mom's wedding; 'You don't even KNOW this pastor.' AITA?

She told me that her relationship with Cyrus was serious and they wanted to move in together. The issue of course was that Cyrus couldn't do that without them getting married.

She said that, after seriously thinking about it, she agreed to marry him so they can fully be together. I was stunned. She acknowledged it was a little crazy but was really convinced about it being the right choice.

I expressed my total opposition to the idea and demanded that they should wait at least a year before getting married otherwise I would take not part on it.

My mom said I was being unreasonable but she would give me some time to think about it more. I have talk with my friends about this and some agree with me but others say I shouldn't get in the way of my mom's happiness.