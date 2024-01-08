Teen daughters demand private hotel rooms for family trip, 'they think it's unfair.' AITA? UPDATED.

"AITA for forcing my daughter to share a hotel room?"

I have two daughters (14F and 16F.) We decided to go to New Zealand for summer vacation (it's summer for us) we haven't been able to go on much vacations before so all of us were really excited. We booked a nice hotel and planned to visit many places.

We planned to book one room for me and my husband and booked another room for my daughters with connecting doors. I didn't see a problem but my daughters want their own room and want privacy.

They think it's unfair that they have to share but they are barely going to be spending any time in their rooms. They would only use it for changing and sleeping so I told them to just deal with it. The room would have a double bed so I didn't see a issue.