Mom calls teen daughter a 'spoiled brat' for not wanting to share a room with her BF's kid.

It’s been a week now, and my mom never reached out to me. She dropped my Christmas presents at my grandma’s because my dad and I would celebrate Christmas there.

I don’t think my mom can get the law involved because I’m 15, and I just have to tell them the living situation, and they should understand. Besides, it’s only until I can have my room back again. Still, AITA?

Here are some of the top comments:

frenchfryfordavid says:

NTA (Not the A%@hole). But your dad should have had a conversation with your mom and he went about this all the wrong way.