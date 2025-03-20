Teen demands that his mom stop telling 'embarrassing' story behind his name.' AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for telling my mother to stop telling people the story behind my name?"

I (15M) and my mother (39F) have similar names due to my mother naming me after her. I don't dislike my name at all. But the story behind it and how my mother constantly wants to tell it to the world is the problem.

For backstory, I am her second child and for her first child, my older brother (20M) she wanted to know his gender, and she found out and named him. For me however, she decided to keep it a surprise, however, she for some reason was confident that I would be female and was dead set on naming me after her.