Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Teen ditches babysitting brother's kids to see boyfriend, brother freaks out on her.

Teen ditches babysitting brother's kids to see boyfriend, brother freaks out on her.

Shenuque Tissera
May 16, 2023 | 1:58 PM
ADVERTISING

Siblings generally will have each other's backs through life. It's nice to have someone to help as your parents get older, someone to go to if you need advice or even someone to watch your kids for free. You have to ensure that your sibling has reached a level of maturity where these things are possible.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one teen decides to ditch babysitting her niece and nephew to hang out with her boyfriend, and her brother is not excited by her choice.

She writes:

My brother Derek is 27 and has been married to his wife Sophie (not real name), 26, for two years, and they have two kids four-year-old male and a six-month-old female. They never had much money, and recently they had to move back in with my parents. I also live with my parents and just finished my first year at community college. I’m 19f.

When my siblings moved out, my parents gave me the master bedroom, but when Derek Sophie moved in, I moved to a smaller room, and they got the master bedroom. None of them bothered me because they were having a hard time, but Sophie gave me a schedule and said this is a (children’s ) daily routine.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content