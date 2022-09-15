Teen daughter does elaborate impression of entitled father and he can't handle it.

"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!" said someone who was fighting back tears after getting absolutely destroyed by a brutally accurate impression.

No one likes to be made fun of, but sometimes it's a great way to make a more serious point. At least, that was one teenager's thought! But after her show got mixed reviews, she (u/Throwaway61565) came to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for literally showing my dad how he behaves everyday when he gets home from work?

My f16 father m46 is the "breadwinner" while mom is a sahm (stay at home mom). She handles everything around the house like cooking, mopping, washing, laundry, etc.

I'm the oldest and I try to help but really there's only so much I can do while my dad just gets home at the end of the day and literally complains about everything. Like how the carpet isn't clean or how the food is cold.