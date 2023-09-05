Teen says her half-siblings aren't important to her, dad says she led him on.

gulghy writes:
My parents are divorced, and I (16F) used to alternate between staying with my mom and dad every other week. However, since last year, I've been spending more time at my mom's than at my dad's. My dad has remarried, and my mom hasn't.
My dad and stepmom have three kids together (8, 6, and 4). My dad's household has more financial resources, and they go on more vacations than my mom can afford. This year, my mom managed to save up money for us to go on vacation, but it coincided with my dad's planned Disney trip.
I wanted to go on vacation with my mom and explained to my dad that my mom and I had already made plans. He mentioned that it was the first Disney vacation for my half-siblings, and he thought I wouldn't want to miss the opportunity to see them experience it for the first time. However, this was the first vacation my mom and I could take together since I was 9.
It's been over a month since both vacations, and in the past week or so, my dad and stepmom have shifted from being disappointed but somewhat understanding to being upset that my mom didn't sacrifice our vacation so I could be there for my siblings' first Disney experience. They said they were sorry that my mom denied me the chance to enjoy such a fantastic moment.
I tried to reassure them that they were blowing things out of proportion, and it wasn't a big deal. They insisted that, given how important my half-siblings are to me, it was a huge deal to miss out on creating those memories and experiences with them.
I told them that I didn't actually care about being there for their first time at Disney. I clarified that I never considered witnessing their first vacation or other milestones as a significant part of my life. I explained that while they are important to me as their sibling, they aren't such a massive part of my life that I feel like I'm missing out on their milestones.
My response caught them off guard, and they said they believed my half-siblings adored me and assumed I felt the same way. They were hurt by my admission that I didn't feel the same and accused me of leading everyone on.
Here are some of the top comments from the post:
Business_Economy_156 says:
They were angry because they were actually expecting you to help with the kids.
ZellVangard says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole). You're still a kid, you shouldn't be expected to handle every social situation with grace, and your dad should be more aware of the privilege he has had to be able to afford such frequent vacations. Adults to call you cruel is just way out of line.
tatasz says:
NTA. I mean, they don't care about you having a special moment, why should you care about their kids having a special moment? Just keep a note that your father cares more about your siblings than about you.
What do you think? Should OP be there for her step-siblings or is she right to prioritize her mother?