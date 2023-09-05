Teen says her half-siblings aren't important to her, dad says she led him on.

It's been over a month since both vacations, and in the past week or so, my dad and stepmom have shifted from being disappointed but somewhat understanding to being upset that my mom didn't sacrifice our vacation so I could be there for my siblings' first Disney experience. They said they were sorry that my mom denied me the chance to enjoy such a fantastic moment.

I tried to reassure them that they were blowing things out of proportion, and it wasn't a big deal. They insisted that, given how important my half-siblings are to me, it was a huge deal to miss out on creating those memories and experiences with them.