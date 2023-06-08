Teen asks mom why she's ruining her cakes; mom says she's making them 'better.'

Mother knows best. This is true when you're a young child, but to all the mom's out there, there will be a time when your child knows how to do something better than you do. Not every mother can accept that.
She writes:
So I'm(19f) a pastry chef. I love my sweets to be on point, nothing less or nothing more. My mom(60F) keeps destroying my sweets by adding so much of everything.
One time I made a strawberry cake for my grandma's birthday, and my mom came to help by adding a whole ton of whipping cream. In the end, the cake was a whole disaster, it was falling apart from too much cream, and I yelled at her at the top of my lungs that she kept destroying everything I had made. She put on a sad face saying she won't bother with me and my sweets anymore.
So, we visited my grandma(her sister, too) last weekend, and I made a fruit tart and cheesecake. I put them on the fridge and warned my mom, 'DO NOT TOUCH IT!' When we arrived, we opened the cheesecake, and apparently, she put chocolate syrup all over it, and the box/cheesecake itself was an ugly mess.
At that point, I broke down and started yelling at her and crying, saying, 'WHY DO YOU KEEP DESTROYING MY WORK? I'M SO FED UP WITH YOU,' she kept pushing it off, saying, 'It's not beautiful enough, and it needed a better picture.'
On our way home. I wasn't talking to her, and she started yelling at me that I was an a#%h@le to her in front of everyone and I needed to learn manners.
Looking back, I could handle the situation better but lost my mind. On the other hand, though, I didn't want anyone to touch my creations. AITA for yelling at my mom in front of everyone?
The internet has seen parents like this.
HappySummerBreeze says:
She does it on purpose. It’s a power thing. It’s not going to change ever. Move out. NTA (Not the A#%hole).
Fun-Dimension5196 says:
Start a new Instagram of 'Food my Mother Ruined.'
Curious_Attempt4080 says:
NTA. People giving Y T A or E S H votes are missing just how infuriating it is to have your work destroyed over and over and over by someone who knows exactly what they are doing. This isn’t a one-off incident or a mistake, but a pattern of behavior—of course you’re at your wits’ end!
I also do a lot of baking and know how time-consuming these projects are. Your mother is deliberately sabotaging you, then turning around and trying to make you look the bad guy when you get understandably upset. It’s classic DARVO and you should not have to put up with it.
OP, if your mom wants to design cakes so bad just tell her to open her own cake business.