Teen asks if she was wrong to expose cheating dad to half-siblings intead of lying.

AITA for telling my half-siblings the truth after my dad sprung them on me?
My (17F) dad cheated on my mom when I was 5. I know because I’m the one that caught them one day and asked my mom about who the lady dad was kissing was and kicked off the whole divorce afterward. Fun for a little kid, let me tell you.
I haven’t had much of a relationship with my dad, the custody fight was f’king awful, and the affair girlfriend was pregnant with my half-brother (12M). They got married quickly, and trust me; my dad has just done a lot to be angry about. I told him I hated him and stopped talking to him. I ignored him during visitation time until he stopped coming. My mom remarried, and my stepdad is a much better person. He treats me like his own, so I’ve never missed bio-dad much.