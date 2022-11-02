Teen asks if she was wrong to expose cheating dad to half-siblings intead of lying.

Kids are always the ones that suffer when it comes to family drama. On a popular Reddit thread, one teen carries the trauma of the drama her family has put her through.

AITA for telling my half-siblings the truth after my dad sprung them on me?

Yup that'll mess a kid up.

My (17F) dad cheated on my mom when I was 5. I know because I’m the one that caught them one day and asked my mom about who the lady dad was kissing was and kicked off the whole divorce afterward. Fun for a little kid, let me tell you.

Is there ever a pleasant custody fight?