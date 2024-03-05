Teen gets roommate deported because her lifestyle conflicted with her religion. AITA?

At first, things were fine, but then my roommate started drinking and partying and got a boyfriend that she would sometimes bring home. I am a practicing Muslim, even if I don't wear Hijab, so I was uncomfortable with a strange man in our house.

Also, she started bringing alcohol to our apartment, which is a big no-no in our religion. I tried talking with her, but she said that it was her home as much as mine, and she could do what she wants.

I did not want to snitch on her, so I decided to act as the spoiled princess and complained to my dad that I did not want to share my living space. I told him that I am not used to sharing with someone.