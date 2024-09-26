Teenage girl exposes parents on their wedding day; 'Here's the REAL reason I didn't attend.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

I’m just going to continue where I left off. So my grandma called me to tell me she was coming here to see me and help me out. I was very stressed about it because my grandma has a very hard time traveling so for her to take this trip meant that she would be under enormous stress and I felt responsible for her since I was the one that called her.

She arrived early Monday morning with my uncle and I went to get her at the airport. Ngl it was a very intense and emotional moment and as soon as I saw her I ran to her arms and broke down sobbing. I don't even know if I was able to tell her anything at that moment because of how hard I was crying and I had so many things to say;