Teenage girl's family turns against her; 'Why aren't you upset by your half sister's behavior?!' AITA?

So Mom may be grieving a relationship - two relationships - she had dreamed would go much better, but I am only grieving the loss of being one family unit with my mom and dad. It's just different.

There's no reason for you to assume or expect my emotions to be the same as yours, either one of yours. For me, it's actually nice not to have to deal with half-sibling's hatred of me and to not have any reason for it to be shoved into my face.

BTW, it's possible that I'm just mature about accepting the reality of relationships. Maybe I am better at not taking the bait of someone else's rants designed to make me or you feel bad. I certainly know it is not anyone else's job to adjust their emotions for my benefit.