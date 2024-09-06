Teenage girl threatens father; 'If you make me bring my stepsister on vacation, I'm leaving this family.' UPDATED 6 MONTHS LATER

The trip happened and I did not end up taking her like I said I wasn’t. From the time that I posted that up until the time that I left, the household was very tense and awkward. I was not speaking to any of them. The only person I had to confide in and talk to my aunt and I’m so grateful for her.

My dad still thought that I was going to bring her on the trip and I kept telling him that I am not watching her and she is not coming with me. The morning of the trip we left at like six in the morning when he called me I was already about five hours out so he couldn’t do anything.