Teen goes on 'cleaning strike' because dad doesn't make step siblings do chores. AITA?

"AITAH for going on a cleaning strike because my dad won’t make my step siblings clean?"

My dad married his wife 3 months ago. They were dating for a while before that and I got to know her 2 daughters who are 14 and 16 years old. I’m 17m. We get along ok. So my dad's wife and her daughters moved in with us after the wedding 3 months ago. Since then, neither of the girls have lifted a finger.

At first, my dad told me to just do the chores as we did when it was just me and him and let the girls settle in before they join in to do the chores. I hated this because the load was so much more.

Suddenly I was washing dishes, cooking, cleaning and doing laundry for 5 people. I wouldn’t do it all the time because my dad split it with me but it was still so frustrating.