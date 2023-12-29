Teen has a 'meltdown' on Christmas Day, makes dad's wife cry. 'She is not my mother.' AITA?

"AITA for the meltdown I had on Christmas day which caused my dad's wife to cry?"

The background starts with my mom dying. I (17F) was 11 and my sister's were 16 and 18. Our dad met his second wife a couple of years later (when I was 13). The expectations for my relationship with her and my sister's were very different.

My sister's were expected to be civil but if they weren't close it was no big deal. But almost everyone (minus my sisters and minus my mom's family) expected me to see my dad's wife as some second mother or maternal/parental figure. They got married when I was 14.

My dad's wife wanted me to divide Mother's Day between my sisters and maternal side with her. My sisters were not expected to do the same. But she would say she wanted to celebrate the day with her kid.